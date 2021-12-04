From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 5, 1921: Fire supposed to have been due to a defective electric light wire, destroyed the third or top floor of the Capitol Rooming House yesterday morning, burned up the furniture of a number of rooms, as well as the clothing and personal belongings of several guests, and required the attention of three streams for over five hours before it was finally extinguished.
Dec. 5, 1946: The New Mexico Publishing Co. has a new phone number — 3001.
All departments of the publishing company can be reached at this number between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Dec. 5, 1971: Although the leadership of the Alianza Federale de Pueblos Libres has reorganized, Reies Lopez Tijerina still has definite influence on its activities.
Tijerina supposedly severed official ties with the Alianza, but his ideals and concerns still play the major role in the direction which the Alianza has taken since he was imprisoned.
Dec. 5, 1996: Get ready for more lawsuits — and maybe another logging ban.
Phoenix federal Judge Roger Strand on Wednesday lifted a controversial ban on commercial logging that had been in place in all 11 national forests in New Mexico since 1995.
The ruling means that after months of trying, the Forest Service finally has produced legitimate studies of the impact of logging, grazing and other activities on the Mexican spotted owl, which is listed as threatened on the Endangered Species List.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.