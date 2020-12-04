From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 5, 1920: Beautiful $250,000 Caravansary, The New "La Fonda" Soon To Rise On Site Of Historic Old Tavern Of Santa Fe's Early Days.
Dec. 5, 1945: WASHINGTON, Dec. 5 (AP) Senator Chavez, (D-NM) voted with the majority yesterday as the Senate passed 65-7 a measure for full U.S. participation in the United Nations Organization.
Dec. 5, 1995: The Montoya family and their sixk 5-year-old daughter have lived for more than a year without running water while the small cash-poor Galisteo Water Association struggles with how to deal with 22 families on the waiting list for water hookups.
