Dec. 4, 1922: The inaugural ball will be held at La Fonda and the Woman’s Board of Trade will furnish the refreshments, Arthur Seligman, active chairman of the inaugural committee, announced today.
“You can just say for me,” he added, “we’re going to splurge; the ball is going to be the most elaborate ever attempted by Santa Fe for any incoming governor and we’re not going to spare money, time or work.”
Dec. 4, 1947: The Santa Fe Kiwanis club and local Boy Scout troops perfected a plan today to canvass the city Saturday morning gathering householders’ contributions for the Navajos. The Kiwanis-Scout project completed organization of the city’s effort for the abandoned people of the reservation with participation by a score of public agencies and civic organizations.
Dec. 4, 1972: A young California family with four children and their 27-foot mobile trailer home had a hard time finding a peaceful place to sleep Saturday night, Santa Fe police reported.
Dec. 4, 1997: When some workers at Santa Fe’s new trash transfer station saw people throwing away perfectly good scrap metal this summer, they did what seemed the sensible thing: They bundled it up and sold it.
And with the resulting $1,800, the workers purchased a refrigerator, a microwave oven and a barbecue grill that are still in use at the transfer station. They also brought some food to chill, defrost and cook with their new appliances.
But, according to an internal city audit, the workers failed to follow the rules.