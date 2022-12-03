From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Dec. 4, 1922: The inaugural ball will be held at La Fonda and the Woman’s Board of Trade will furnish the refreshments, Arthur Seligman, active chairman of the inaugural committee, announced today.

“You can just say for me,” he added, “we’re going to splurge; the ball is going to be the most elaborate ever attempted by Santa Fe for any incoming governor and we’re not going to spare money, time or work.”

Popular in the Community