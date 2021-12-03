From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 4, 1946: A long-range program for the development of Los Alamos as a permanent community — dedicated to continued atomic research — was outlined today by Col. Herbert C. Gee, commanding officer. “When Los Alamos was established early in 1943, with a mission of extreme wartime urgency, the need for technical buildings and housing for scientific personnel was so acute that only rapidly constructed facilities of a temporary nature could be provided,” he said in an official statement.
Dec. 4, 1996: Beginning next fall, many New Mexico college students can expect about a third of their college tuition expenses to be paid by state lottery profits.
But legislators already are talking about changes in the 1995 lottery statute that would allow the profits to pay a higher percentage of each student’s tuition, but for less time. The changes could encourage more high school seniors to go to college.
