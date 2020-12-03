From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 4, 1920: Are You Ready to Save the Babies? Subscribe to the Child Welfare Fund NOW.
Dec. 4, 1945: Plans for a drive to raise $50,000 to supply the city police with three new squad cars, equipped with a two-way radio, and a new patrol wagon and to finance the hiring of six additional members on the force, plus increases for all present members, were initiated in an extended mass meeting last night in the city hall.
Dec. 4, 1970: The New Mexico Health and Social Services Dept. (HSS) will issue a final order on Dec. 11 giving the Kaiser Gypsum Company’s Rosario plant until next May to install cleaning devices on its plant.
Dec. 4, 1995: A new round in the long-running battle over who gets to use Santa Fe’s Plaza and how is scheduled during a special City Council meeting Wednesday.
At issue this time is the city’s system of issuing permits that allow vendors to sell their wares in the high-traffic historic square.
