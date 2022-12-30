Dec. 31, 1947: A snowstorm which, according to the state police and the state highway department, covers the state "pretty generally," has slowed traffic considerably and placed a blanket of snow and some ice on many roads. Chains are advised on all trips, the highway department said, although roads are being cleared as quickly as possible, only necessary travel should be made.
Dec. 31, 1972: The City Different became a little more so in 1972: construction was nearly double that of 1971.
In addition, gas, electric, and water permits topped 1971 totals.
Santa Fe saw $25,747,500 in building undertaken in 1972, compared with $13,614,827 for the previous year.
The biggest project undertaken in 1972 was the construction of the new Hilton Inn on the 100 block of Sandoval. Its cost is listed at $2,500,000.
Dec. 31, 1997: New Mexico's white Christmas was expensive — at least for the state Highway and Transportation Department.
The department spent a quarter of its snow-removal budget cleaning roads in the wake of the five-day storm that began Dec. 20.
The spending isn't over yet, but not to worry, Highway Maintenance Bureau chief Steve Rodriguez said Tuesday, "Snow removal is a priority, and if we run over budget, we shift the money from something else."
Meanwhile, the city of Santa Fe has already spent about half of the money it had budgeted for sanding and removing snow from city streets.