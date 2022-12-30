Dec. 31, 1947: A snowstorm which, according to the state police and the state highway department, covers the state "pretty generally," has slowed traffic considerably and placed a blanket of snow and some ice on many roads. Chains are advised on all trips, the highway department said, although roads are being cleared as quickly as possible, only necessary travel should be made.

Dec. 31, 1972: The City Different became a little more so in 1972: construction was nearly double that of 1971.

In addition, gas, electric, and water permits topped 1971 totals.

Popular in the Community