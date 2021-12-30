From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 31, 1921: Happy New Year! Help make it a noisy one in the Mummers' Parade Monday night.
Dec. 31, 1946: The New Mexican will observe New Year's day tomorrow by not publishing.
The staff wishes all readers a happy and prosperous New Year.
Dec. 31, 1971: A majority of Santa Fe City Council members have asked City Manager Peter Hay to resign from his $18,000 a year job. But Hay says the city will have to "fire" him. "I won't resign."
Six members of the council and Mayor George Gonzales called an informal meeting at City Hall Thursday afternoon.
Hay said this morning that the mayor, Councilmen Mike Scarborough, Sam Pick, Tito Griego, Gene Romero, Joe Valdez and Lee Rubenstein attended the session.
"Rubenstein was the only one who didn't want me to resign," he said.
Dec. 31, 1996: Facing the possibility that Santa Fe might not have enough bond money to fund completion of the planned recreation center on Rodeo Road this spring, the city Finance Committee chairman said Monday he wants to know how large a property tax increase would be required to make up the difference.
