From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 30, 1921: Klan teaches "hate and prejudice." Might add lawlessness and violence to the indictment.
Dec. 30, 1946: New Mexico is indeed the "wonderland in which to settle down and live," Gov.-Elect Thomas J. Mabry said today in a pre-New Year's message to the people of the state.
Mabry, who Wednesday will take the oath of office as the state's chief executive succeeding Gov. John J. Dempsey, greeted citizens of the state in a message in the January issue of New Mexico magazine.
Dec. 30, 1971: LAS VEGAS — More than 40 young men, women and children in a Brown Beret group left West Las Vegas High School all-purpose room this morning and set up living quarters in an empty store building.
The move, originally planned for Wednesday afternoon, was postponed because utilities could not be hooked up in time to provide light and heat Wednesday night, according to Principal Joe Robert Sanchez.
Dec. 30, 1996: As one of the worst droughts of the century gripped the state, the summer of 1996 brought devastating forest fires to Northern New Mexico.
Two massive fires, one near Los Alamos, the other in Taos County at Lama, nearly cost the lives of those in their path and forever changed the face of the lands they burned.
Now, as winter snows lie on burn-scarred mountains, some residents are trying to rebuild their lives while the fate of some burned areas remains undecided.
