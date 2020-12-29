From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 30, 1920: Decorate Tomorrow For The Inauguration — Never Mind Your Politics — Do It For Santa Fe!
Dec. 30, 1970: Sen. Tibo Chavez of Belen, the veteran majority leader of the State Senate, points out that about 1,000 pieces of legislation will be introduced in the 60-day legislative session opening here next month, and observes that the problem faced by legislators in becoming intelligently informed on the issues involved is one of tremendous magnitude — time consuming and exasperating.
Dec. 30, 1995: For Northern New Mexico, 1995 was a year of widening divisions: Pueblos against gambling foes, firewood-collecting villagers vs. environmentalists, and ranchers and farmers battling, once again, environmentalists, this time over grazing rights.
