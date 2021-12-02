From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 3, 1921: John C. Wall, newly appointed assistant attorney general of Texas in charge of the Lone Star state's case in the boundary fight between that state and New Mexico, has been here for several days conferring with former Attorney General Frank W. Clancy, who has charge of New Mexico's case.
... The boundary fight involves between 25,000 and 30,000 acres worth now in uncultivated condition, probably $100 per acre, and, ... with a great deal more if brought under cultivation. The disputed lands lie between Antyony, on the inter-state line, and the point where the line intersects the Mexican border and the question involved in the fight is largely where the Rio Grande was in the year 1850.
Dec. 3, 1946: Following forceful pleas by Gov. J.J. Dempsey for use of Bruns General hospital as a state health and welfare center and by Brother Benildus for purchase by St. Michael's for a college, a meeting, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, voted in La Fonda yesterday to circularize the chamber's membership as to its opinion as to the best solution.
Dec. 3, 1971: Santa Fe Catholic Dean Msgr. Francis Tournier said today there are indications of a definite falling off of collections and donations here as a result of the Church's grant of $157,000 to the Alianza.
... He noted a typical reaction: "One man in the St. Anne's parish, a person known for his generosity in giving aid to the poor, wrote this note on his check given at our special collection to help the poor — 'Not for the Alianza, but for our own poor' — and that seems to be the general attitude among most Catholics in Santa Fe, I believe," Tournier said.
Dec. 3, 1996: State Human Services Department officials unveiled their welfare reform proposal Monday but acknowledged that key details — including a lifetime benefits limit of two years — are controversial and might have to be changed if the program is to get political support.
