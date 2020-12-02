Dec. 3, 1920: New Mexico And Santa Fe Must Get On Park-To-Park Highway And Capitalize The Immense Motor Tourist Traffic Through Southwest
Dec. 3, 1945: Mayor Manuel Lujan and other members of the City Council were slated to attend the mass meetings in the aldermanic chambers, City Hall, this afternoon and evening. The sessions were arranged by a committee of 10 recently appointed for the purpose of seeking improved protection following the murder of Mrs. Kennedy.
Dec. 3, 1970: TAOS PUEBLO (AP) — Hundreds of nature-worshiping Taos Indians gave tearful thanks — in a Christian church — for preservation of their sacred Blue Lake.
Their reaction to the precedent-setting congressional decision Wednesday, awarding them title to the lake and 48,000 surrounding acres in Carson National Forest, was a study in the dual religious attitudes of the area.
The land and lake are sacred to their ancient native religion. But most of them also worship at the Roman Catholic church near Taos Pueblo.
A 70-12 vote by the Senate sent the landmark bill to President Nixon, who had given the Taos cause his endorsement in his Indian affairs message to Congress July 8.
... Back home, when pueblo residents got the news, many ran across a wooden bridge to the church. Some were crying.
Dec. 3, 1995: Santa Fe's post office — once rated the worst in the Southwest — is now doing a better job than you may realize.
