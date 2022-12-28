From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Dec. 29, 1922: The reservations at La Fonda hotel and the De Vargas hotel — two handsome new hostelries about to swing their doors and registers open — are running nearly “50-50” today, with excellent prospects of being filled with visitors for the inauguration.

La Fonda hotel is under the management of W.G. Sargent, while another new hotel, the De Vargas, is under the management of W.G. Sargent and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Doran. Mr. Sargent’s old De Vargas hotel having burned to the ground the past winter, he decided to rebuild it. Then he formed the plan with Mr. Doran, who was operating a hotel opposite the Montezuma, to make a better and bigger De Vargas.

