Dec. 29, 1922: The reservations at La Fonda hotel and the De Vargas hotel — two handsome new hostelries about to swing their doors and registers open — are running nearly “50-50” today, with excellent prospects of being filled with visitors for the inauguration.
La Fonda hotel is under the management of W.G. Sargent, while another new hotel, the De Vargas, is under the management of W.G. Sargent and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Doran. Mr. Sargent’s old De Vargas hotel having burned to the ground the past winter, he decided to rebuild it. Then he formed the plan with Mr. Doran, who was operating a hotel opposite the Montezuma, to make a better and bigger De Vargas.
Dec. 29, 1947: About 200 members and guests from all parts of the United States and Mexico are expected in Santa Fe tomorrow for the concluding session of the
46th annual convention of the American Anthropological association. The opening sessions were being held in Albuquerque today.
Tomorrow’s meeting from 2 to 5 p.m. will be held at St. Francis auditorium and the program will be given jointly with the Society of American Archaeology. It will be a symposium on “Mexican Archaeology and Problems of the Great Southwest” and Ralph L. Beals of the anthropology department, University of California at Los Angeles will be chairman. Among the give papers scheduled is one by Paul Reiter of the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque.
Dec. 29, 1972: The Board of Directors of the El Vicio drug rehabilitation program and the Santa Fe City Council held a polite and friendly meeting last night, but resolved none of the controversy surrounding the program which has run into a series of problems both with policy and money.
El Vicio board members said although they were happy to open lines of communication with the city, they were disappointed they could not get a pledge from the City Council that the program would no longer be harassed by the Santa Fe Police.
Dec. 29, 1997: The toddlers and children who circled the stage at The Forum on Sunday had missed the Civil Rights movement by some 30 years. They were too young to understand who Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X were or what a Freedom Rider was.
Hair and beard graying, Arthur Silvers, the local NAACP president, stood just in front of them and to the left of singer Dewitt Bolden, as he led a powerful rendition of the black anthem “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”