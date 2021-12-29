From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 29, 1921: Katonkas put in state prison for safekeeping.
Man and wife, Alleged Slayers of Two Victims in San Juan, Will Have Trial in March or April, Likely
Dec. 29, 1971: State education officials late Tuesday ordered West Las Vegas school administrators to remove a group of Brown Berets from the high school immediately or face a suspension of school support.
Dec. 29, 1996: In the muddle that is Indian gambling, 1996 ends much as it began: The question is still in court, and the answer is still in the Legislature.
