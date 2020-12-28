From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 29, 1920: As to Open Gambling, It All Depends on The Kind of Advertising Santa Fe Wants.
Dec. 29, 1945: State Tourist Bureau Director Joseph A. Bursey today announced an increase of 100 per cent in the number of out-of-state cars entering New Mexico during one November day this year, over the corresponding day in 1944.
Four-thousand, five hundred and seventeen cars, in which 11,456 passengers rode, entered New Mexico from every state in the union, Mexico and Canada during a 24-hour period from midnight Nov. 29 to midnight Nov. 30.
Dec. 29, 1970: Under prodding by Gov. David F. Cargo, Atty. Gen. James Maloney issued a formal opinion Monday that 16-year-olds can begin to register as voters after Jan. 1.
A copy of the opinion was hand-delivered to the office of Cargo, who had charged that Maloney and Sec. of State Ernestine Evans were dragging their feet in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision giving the vote to persons 18 and over in federal elections.
Dec. 29, 1995: New Mexico’s gambling tribes are considering collective action — including rallies or roadblocks — to protest a federal prosecutor’s order that they shut down their casinos by Jan. 15.
“There will be a joint effort to draw some attention to this issue,” Frank Chaves, co-chairman of the New Mexico Indian Gaming Association, said.
