From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 27, 1921: Indications are for a quiet Santa Fe New Year. It is reported nearly all the supply was consumed on Christmas.
Dec. 27, 1946: Brother Julian, 71, sacristan at St. Francis cathedral for a dozen years or longer, died early this morning at St. Vincent hospital. He had been ill for six weeks.
Dec. 27, 1971: New Mexico Attorney General David Norvell said today his office will investigate the activities of San Miguel County District Attorney Donaldo Martinez in connection with Brown Beret activities in Santa Fe and Las Vegas.
Twenty-five members of the Brown Berets paramilitary organization were to appear today in Santa Fe Municipal Court before Judge Rumualdo E. Chavez.
The group planned to come from Las Vegas, N.M., for their court appearance. The California Brown Beret members, arrested Thursday, had their bonds paid by Martinez, district attorney in San Miguel and Mora counties. They spent Christmas weekend in the gymnasium of West Las Vegas High School.
Martinez said he was acting in a private capacity.
Dec. 27, 1996: Finally, all those years of practicing the piano pay off.
How about a free movie?
Over the next 10 days, the Jean Cocteau Cinema & Coffee House will be looking for a few good pianists to play a short set before its showing of the Australia film Shine. Play a 20-minute set before one of four daily shows and you can be the proud owner of one of several paybacks, including movie passes, posters and CDs of the Shine soundtrack. You’ll also get your name on a “Local Piano Luminaries” chart in the lobby.
