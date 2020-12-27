From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 28, 1920: Santa Fe To Become a Second Juarez. Are The Good Old Days Coming Back?
Dec. 28, 1945: The Santa Fe County commissioners today filed condemnation proceedings in the District Court seeking land for a highway right-of-way between Santa Fe’s east line and the Lamy turn-off, 10 miles out. The land is adjacent to U.S. Highway 85.
Dec. 28, 1970: Chairman Lew Thompson of the Santa Fe County Planning Commission called today for further delay before final decision on Amrep Corporation’s request for permission to state developing the planned subdivision, Eldorado.
In a report prepared for presentation to the Board of County Commissioners tonight, Thompson said no action should be taken pending a confrontation between two hydrologists who have submitted differing opinions on water availability at the site.
Dec. 28, 1995: Could Mayor Debbie Jaramillo end up selecting the next Santa Fe municipal judge? Could the U.S. Supreme Court end up involved in the drama?
According to some local people involved in city government and the law, these are real possibilities — depending on what happens to embattled Municipal Judge Tom Fiorina.
