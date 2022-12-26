Dec. 27, 1922: Watch for New Mexican Free Airplane Rides. You Will Get Your Chance at Flying in a Few Days.
Dec. 27, 1947: A coroner’s jury found that James Gheli, 22, Albuquerque, came to his death by burning in a wrecked auto.
Justice of the Peace, A.E.P. Robinson, who conducted the inquest late yesterday afternoon at the Baca mortuary, expressed the opinion, however, that he might have died of fracture of the skull. He said the top of Gheli’s head had been torn off.
Dec. 27, 1972: In observance of a national day of mourning for former President Harry S. Truman, all post offices will be closed and general mail delivery will be suspended Thursday.
Postmaster Gen. E.T. Klassen said Tuesday there would be special delivery in some areas and mail pickups from collection boxes on curtailed schedules.
Gov. Bruce King has ordered state offices closed with the exception of the Motor Vehicle Department which is at its peak of activity for re-registration.
Dec. 27, 1997: When the snow piles up, sometimes state workers go home — or never go to work at all.
That’s what happened Tuesday, when a snowstorm shut down Santa Fe’s state government offices. Gov. Gary Johnson, after first granting a couple of delays for workers to arrive at work, decided to give state employees in Santa Fe the day off as snow continued to fall and strreets remained icy.