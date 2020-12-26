From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 27, 1920: Four convicts, including three who worked at the executive mansion, didn’t hang up their stockings in vain on Christmas Eve. They got unconditional pardons.
Dec. 27, 1945: New Mexico service men are being discharged from the armed forces at the rate of about 7,000 a month, and more than 30,000 of the state’s approximately 53,000 World War II service men and women have been discharged, the Office of State Selective Service Director Rufus Sedillo reported today.
Dec. 27, 1970: While outgoing Gov. David F. Cargo is quick to point out major accomplishments in his administration, he is equally quick to point out that a major portion of a so-called “Cargo Legacy” remains to be fully accomplished.
Among those projects and policies which Cargo initiated or promoted are economic assistance to the northern counties, state government reorganization and consolidation of the expanding movie industry and vocational-technical education.
Dec. 27, 1995: Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. Jacob Viarrial can try to close state and federal highways crossing pueblo land, but if he does, he’ll be violating the law, a state Highway Department spokesman said Thursday.
Viarrial threatened the blockade along U.S. 84-285 and N.M. 502 as a protest against a federal prosecutor’s order that tribal casinos must close by Jan. 15 or face legal sanctions.
