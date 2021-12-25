From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 26, 1946: City police saw points of similarity between the burglary of Agriculture Secretary Clinton P. Anderson’s office in Albuquerque Tuesday night and that of the First National bank in Santa Fe Monday night. These suggested the two jobs were done by the same person, they said.
Dec. 26, 1971: There are indications that Santa Fe’s winter may be cold in more than just physical ways for the few die-hart street people still arriving here.
While a great number of the hard-core street people — those who have dropped out of schools or jobs — are looking for warmer climates such as the gulf coast and lower California areas, some still try to winter in Santa Fe.
Dec. 26, 1996: A major incentive program that has saved New Mexico manufacturers $71 million since 1992 will practically disappear at the end of 1997 unless the Legislature acts to extend it.
