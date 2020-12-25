From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 26, 1945: Dec. 25 was Christmas Day for most people but for the Post Office staff and 60 additional temporary workers, Christmas will run right into the weekend as far as work is concerned.
Officials today admitted they were faced with “a mountain of incoming parcel post mail” at their temporary quarters at the Armory. Mail from both the East and the West has been delayed, principally on account of terminal bottlenecks at Kansas City and Los Angeles.
Dec. 26, 1995: Six-year-old Robert Salazar Jr. probably would have loved the toy monster truck his father bought him for Christmas. “He loves monster trucks. He was going to love this Christmas,” the boy’s father Robert Salazar said.
Of course, the Christmas Eve thief who made off with Robert’s truck and his 3-month-old and 9-year-old sisters’ toys probably didn’t give a hoot about what kind of Christmas the Salazar children were anticipating.
The thief paid a yuletime visit to the Salazar home in the Roadrunner Trailer Lodge mobile home community Sunday and turned the Salazar’s planned celebration into a routine burglary report by the Santa Fe Police Department.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.