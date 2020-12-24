From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 25, 1995: Theo Raven remembers candles on the Christmas tree and a house full of children, where in any given year Will Shuster might just burst through the door dressed as Santa Claus.
Anita Gonzales Thomas remembers meat empanadas, slices of homemade cheese and quince jam, baked in the oven, cooked until it was so thick you could slice it.
Pauline Lujan remembers walking in the snow to midnight Mass, going downtown after Christmas dinner to see Betty Grable movies.
Longtime Santa Feans remembered Christmas past this week, recalling a place, a time and traditions long gone.
Whether it was a gift of a rag doll or an orange stuffed in a Christmas stocking virtually all remembered a simpler Christmas, one steeped more in faith and reflection than in financial outlays.
