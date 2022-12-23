From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Dec. 24, 1947: Members of the Bataan Veterans organization — they can remember being hungry a few years ago — last night visited a needy Santa Fe family and brought gifts of food and clothing.

"Since Bataan," said Manuel Armijo, BVO president, "our men are apt to think more about people in need and going hungry. It burns them up to know that right here in Santa Fe kids haven't got enough to eat — never mind toys and that stuff."

