Dec. 24, 1947: Members of the Bataan Veterans organization — they can remember being hungry a few years ago — last night visited a needy Santa Fe family and brought gifts of food and clothing.
"Since Bataan," said Manuel Armijo, BVO president, "our men are apt to think more about people in need and going hungry. It burns them up to know that right here in Santa Fe kids haven't got enough to eat — never mind toys and that stuff."
Dec. 24, 1972: Rapid growth of Santa Fe proper, and an influx of mobile homes has resulted in the Public Service Company of New Mexico's forecast of 1,000 new electrical customers a year for ten years in its Santa Fe Division.
The Santa Fe division includes the city of Santa Fe, White Rock west to Madrid, south to Galisteo and north to Chupadero.
Estimated yearly increase for the city of Santa Fe is 275 residential customers in a ten-year period.
Dec. 24, 1997: State and local officials and community leaders on Wednesday kicked off a petition drive to convince the U.S. Postal Service to issue a stamp commemorating the 400th anniversary of the settlement of New Mexico by Spanish colonizer Juan de Oñate.
"How can they ignore 400 years of history?" asked James Espinoza, president of the Española Fiesta Council.
"It's very seldom the United States can celebrate 400 years of anything."