From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 24, 1921: Santa Fe is going for drama in earnest this winter. The Drama League is discussing putting on soon one of New York's great dramatic and artistic successes; the writers section of the Santa Fe Arts Club is busy writing plays for production by the members, who are already rehearsing and early presentation and a group of players at Sunmount, led by Dr. Leigh K. Patton, whose fine work is so well known in Santa Fe, are putting on two one act plays.
Dec. 24, 1946: Governor Dempsey was notified today that the state will be awarded Bruns General hospital here, at least temporarily. Dempsey said he plans to take over the extensive facilities for the state as soon as possible, perhaps before the first of the year.
Dec. 24, 1971: A group of Brown Berets arrested in Santa Fe Thursday after ignoring four warnings from city police about marching without a permit remained in Santa Fe City Jail today waiting for court action on four charges.
Two members of the group of 23 marchers arrested at the intersection of San Francisco and Elena Streets were released on $300 bond each late Thursday.
Dec. 24, 1996: The day after news spread of the plane crash that killed a family on Christmas holiday, weather wearied crews recovered the bodies of the tragedy's six victims while the town of Raton mourned the loss.
Federal agents began an investigation Monday into the cause of the mountain crash Saturday that killed and Arizona pilot, Sewall "Bud" Osgood, his daughter, her Raton police lieutenant husband and their three children on impact.
