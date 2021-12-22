From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 23, 1921: Nineteen members of Montezuma Lodge No. 1, A. F. and A. M., paid their annual visit to the Los Cerrillos Lodge Wednesday night. Lucius Dills, deputy grand master for the state, and R.L. Ormsbee, district deputy grand master, at the same time paid their official visits to the lodge.
Dec. 23, 1946: Members of the Santa Fe city council and city planning commission conferred today with Governor Dempsey on the construction of a federal-aid north-south highway through the western part of the city and asked that they be given a short time to study revisions made by the state highway department in the highway plans.
Dec. 23, 1971: A dance at St. Michael's High School was stopped an hour early Wednesday night to prevent a confrontation between students and Brown Berets who have been sleeping overnight in the school's gymnasium this week.
Dec. 23, 1996: After walking in snow up to 4½ feet deep for the better part of the weekend, Bobby Unser and friend Robert Gayton emerged unharmed Sunday morning from the mountains near Platoro, Colo., about 15 miles north of where they began snowmobiling Friday.
The two had become lost Friday evening after speeding into the mountains on snowmobiles for what was supposed to have been a fast-paced, funfilled four-hour excursion along Red Lake Trail, which begins off N.M. 17 and heads north into Colorado.
