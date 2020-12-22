From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 23, 1920: One More Day to Do Your Christmas Shopping. Now You’re Sorry You Didn’t Take Our Early Advice.
Dec. 23, 1970: Anthony Baca: Senior at SFHS: “I don’t know. I don’t really feel a person 18 should be allowed to vote. Eighteen is a little young. I really don’t think a person 18 knows what he wants. Yes, I feel qualified enough to vote. I’d vote for attitude change because people sort of follow like sheep.”
Gary McGill, senior at the Institute of American Indian Arts: “If the 18, 19 and 20-year-olds can vote, they won’t have much to riot about.”
Dec. 23, 1995: Pojoaque Pueblo Gov. Jacob Viarrial said Friday that the pueblo will block two major highways on Jan. 5 to protest U.S. Attorney John Kelly’s order that Viarrial’s pueblo and other New Mexican Indian tribes shut down their gambling casinos.
Viarrial said pueblo members will blockade U.S. 84/285 — the highway between Santa Fe and Española — and N.M. 502, the road from Pojoaque to Los Alamos. The blockade where the two roads cross pueblo land could last more than one day, Viarrial said at a news conference at the pueblo’s Cities of Gold Casino.
“It’s not going to be a pleasant thing,” Viarrial said. He said the pueblo has become “a wounded animal, and we need to fight back.”
