Dec. 22, 1922: A consignment of headstones of Italian marble has been received by Co. A.C. Von Nyvenheim, superintendent of the National cemetery here. They were placed over graves of World War heroes interred prior to January 1, 1922. Headstones for World War interments since that date will be received some time before Memorial Day.
Dec. 22, 1947: Mayor Manuel Lujan announced today appointment of chairmen and cochairmen of special Freedom Train committees which will make plans for exhibition of the train here on Feb. 15 and a week of rededication a week prior to the train’s arrival.
The chairmen were named from a list of about 100 Santa Feans who have been asked to assist with the project.
Dec. 22, 1972: The City-County Planning Commission approved a recommendation to deny a demolition permit for the historic Pinckney R. Tully House at 136 Grant Ave. Thursday night.
Owner Albert Gonzales, a local attorney, said that if the commission approved the action of the Historic Syles Committee, the commission also would be recommending condemnation of the property.
Dec. 22, 1997: Some years, it is too cold and only a handful of men show up to keep the tradition going. They unload bundles of firewood into piles on the earth, douse them with gasoline and light them until the flames shoot up in the air and illuminate the midnight sky.
They ask for no favors or recognition; no one follows Arturo Gabaldon into the Jemez wilderness and acknowledges the cords of wood he cuts and donates for the ceremony.
Not many walk up the steep, winding hill that leads to the Cross of the Martyrs on Paseo de Peralta, either, to watch the Caballeros de Vargas keep the luminarias aflame.
Still, the men do it year after year, for religious reasons. The luminarias or bonfires are said the light the way for the Christ Child and that is all the recognition they need. ... It is the last function they perform for the year, after they have handed out the Christmas baskets to families in need.