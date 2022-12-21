From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Dec. 22, 1922: A consignment of headstones of Italian marble has been received by Co. A.C. Von Nyvenheim, superintendent of the National cemetery here. They were placed over graves of World War heroes interred prior to January 1, 1922. Headstones for World War interments since that date will be received some time before Memorial Day.

Dec. 22, 1947: Mayor Manuel Lujan announced today appointment of chairmen and cochairmen of special Freedom Train committees which will make plans for exhibition of the train here on Feb. 15 and a week of rededication a week prior to the train’s arrival.

