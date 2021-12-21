From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 22, 1921: Judging from the number of Christmas bundles, Santa Fe appears fairly prosperous.
Dec. 22, 1971: Councilman Joe Valdes today announced his candidacy for mayor of Santa Fe and indicated, if elected, that he would replace the current city manager.
Valdes is the first candidate to announce for the March 7 election. Five council seats also will be up for grabs. Mayor George Gonzales, whose term expires in March, has announced his intentions to resign and campaign for a Washington post.
Dec. 22, 1996: A Santa Fe County jury on Saturday awarded almost $2 million to two former Sam's Club employees who said supervisors ignored their reports of sexual harassment by a male co-worker.
The award includes $1.75 million in punitive damages against Wal-Mart, the parent company of Sam's Club.
