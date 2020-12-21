From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 22, 1920: The Las Vegas Transit Company, which operates the street car system in the Meadow City, yesterday afternoon asked the corporation commission for permission to raise its fare from six to eight cents.
Dec. 22, 1945: Col. C.G. Sage of Deming, commander of the 200th Coast Guard, is campaigning for the Democratic nomination for governor as an independent candidate without commitment of support from any of the several major factions of the Democratic party.
Dec. 22, 1970: Winter officially begins in New Mexico at 11:36 p.m. Monday. An eager Jack Frost wasted little time in taking the reins over his domain.
Temperatures sank into the 20s throughout Northern New Mexico after midnight and snow was reported in most sections by dawn.
Dec, 22, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson and leaders of the state Legislature met Thursday to talk about New Mexico’s host of gambling controversies and appeared to agree on at least a starting point for deciding what kinds of gambling to allow on and off the state’s Indian reservations.
