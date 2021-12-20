From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 21, 1921: School costs appear to be high — especially in the school of experience.
Dec. 21, 1946: Open house was held at Alvord grade school Thursday afternoon and evening as some 300 parents and friends of children visited the classrooms, festive with Christmas decorations, and enjoyed the Christmas programs prepared by the children under the supervision of their teachers.
Dec. 21, 1971: ALBUQUERQUE — A stagnant fog that has been hanging over Albuquerque since last Friday is being blamed for a dramatic increase in the city’s carbon monoxide level.
City environmental officials today asked residents to use public transportation or form car pools to and from work.
Dec. 21, 1996: Thirty-five million dollars for a new jail and sheriff’s headquarters? Tax-burdened Santa Fe County residents may be forgiven for being a bit less enthusiastic — and a lot more suspicious — than the County Commission was Wednesday with its blithe announcement of monument-building to come.
Taxpayers may also wonder who’s in charge at the county building: their elected officials or Corrections Corporation of America, which holds the contract to operate our present jail.
