From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 21, 1920: You Give Double When You Give to Those Who Have Not. Remember the Needy in Santa Fe.
Dec. 21, 1945: Of the 29 families listed in Monday's New Mexican as facing a dinnerless Christmas only four remained today to be provided for. The other 16 have been "adopted" by persons who will send them baskets of food and, in some cases at least, other gifts.
Dec. 21, 1970: WASHINGTON (AP) — A splintered Supreme Court upheld today the key provision of he 1970 Federal Voting Rights Law, giving the vote to 18-year-olds in presidential and congressional election.
Dec. 21, 1995: About 300 people — many holding candles, all bundled against the cold — marched from the Roundhouse to Santuario de Guadalupe Wednesday evening to protest efforts by local environmental groups to scale back logging and ranching in Northern New Mexico.
"This all comes down to the same thing," said Erwin Rivera, a Santa Fe artist, as he addressed the group from the top of a vehicle parked on the south side of the church. "People are being removed from the land."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.