Dec. 20, 1922: Substitute For Bursum Indian Bill Would Establish Special Court Of Claims To Settle Land Disputes
Full Text Of Measure Proposed In Place Of Obnoxious One Withdrawn In The Senate After National Protest.
Dec. 20, 1947: Four Santa Feans, all interested in the proper development and growth of the city, agreed last night on the Junior Chamber of Commerce radio forum, “Santa Fe Today and Tomorrow,” that careful and thorough planning is essential to Santa Fe’s future.
It was their opinion that advancements in Santa Fe architecture under a flexible system of control that would allow the use of new ideas in construction and introduction of new building material which would harmonize in the city.
Dec. 20, 1972: The Santa Fe Board of Education last night refused a request to put the public schools in the day care business.
The board agreed, however, to begin providing tutorial services through the school system.
The action was taken in response to a request by Mayor Joseph Valdes. After informing them that no Model Cities funds were available to COPAS for the day care centers of Santa Fe Tutors Inc for the tutorial program Valdes asked the board to assume responsibility for both services.
Valdes said the public schools could operate the programs, “at a lower cost and provide equal or better services.”
Dec. 20, 1996: Wolf man: Liberals and environmentalists looking for another reason to despise John Dendahl, the state Republican Party’s combative chairman, have something new to stew over.
A prominent conservative organization that Dendahl helps lead played a major role in this week’s federal court ruling ordering the removal of gray wolves released in Yellowstone National Park in 1995 and 1996.
The Mountain States Legal Foundation provided legal representation for the Wyoming Farm Bureau, which opposed the wolf reintroduction.