From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 20, 1921: Greatly cut-down valuations for cattle and sheep were asked from the county assessors, in conference at the state house, by representatives of Cattle and Horse Growers’ association and Wool Growers’ association today.
Dec. 20, 1946: The Washington University school of medicine, St. Louis, Mo., has concluded an agreement to advise on health services and research carried on at the Los Alamos atomic bomb project, and a medical advisory board has been set up, the Army announced today. Facilities of the Los Alamos project will be available to staff members of the St. Louis School for Research, the Army said, and the research program will be concerned primarily with development of the relation of biology, medicine and bio-physics as they concern atomic energy.
Dec. 20, 1971: State Police and State Fire Marshal’s office investigators are sifting through the ruins of a La Cienega home today destroyed in an early morning fire Sunday.
Santa Fe Fire Chief Tom Broome said the blaze, which destroyed the home of Joe Rivera, appeared to have been deliberately set. There was no one at home when the fire was reported shortly after midnight Saturday.
Dec. 20, 1996: Nearly 4,000 child support payments, most of them overdue, were trucked from the state Child Support Enforcement Division’s Santa Fe office to an Albuquerque post office Thursday morning — just in time for Christmas.
The huge mailing cleared out all but a few dozen support checks that had built up since mid-November, when problems developed in converting the state’s child support enforcement to a new computer system.
