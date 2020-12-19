From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 20, 1920: 100 Gallons of Booze Seized at Bernalillo. Somebody’s Christmas Knocked Into a Cocked Hat.
Dec. 20, 1945: Assurance that New Mexico will retain the numerical designation of its famous 200th Coast Artillery regiment has been received by Brg. Gen. Ray Andrew, state adjutant general.
Dec. 20, 1970: Under Santa Fe’s new drug abuse coordination plan, organizations are mobilizing swiftly to launch campaigns against the narcotics menace.
Dec. 20, 1995: A 6-year-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling played a role in Santa Fe National Forest’s decision to back down from an earlier position and allow Santa Fe Ski Co. to expand its operations to the Big Tesuque Basin.
