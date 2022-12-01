Dec. 2, 1922: Who will be speaker of the house of the sixth legislature?
Only this can be said with certainty — A democrat will be speaker.
Already four members are reported to be candidates for the place and there may be more as only one of the four has been in the house before — Representative Coe Howard of Roosevelt county who served in the fourth and fifth legislature.
Dec. 2, 1947: Governor Mabry today proclaimed the period, Dec. 2-14, as one which “all citizens of New Mexico and all organizations, may contribute money, food and clothes to the Navajo Brotherhood caravan and Navajo Friendship train so that we may help our own.”
The caravan, launched and sponsored by the Santa Fe New Mexican today counted participation from every part of the state.
Dec. 2, 1997: TAOS — When a golden eagle with a 5-foot wing span collides head-on with a beer truck, something has got to give.
In this case, the eagle shattered the truck’s windshield, broke its wing and got a trip to the Wildlife Center in Española, where it is expected to recover after successful surgery.
“We had a perfect repair and a 15-minute surgery,” said Veterinarian Kathleen Ramsay of The Wildlife Center. Ramsay thanked Taos Pueblo Lt. Warchief Allen Martinez for bringing the bird to the center after he happened upon the Monday morning accident.