From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 2, 1921: East Last Vegas, Dec. 2 — A review of the deer season this year shows that some fifteen bucks were killed in the country tributary to Las Vegas. Perhaps the majority of these came from the Canyon Largo country east of here, though several were also brought down out of the mountains.
Dec. 2, 1946: Enlistments at the Santa Fe army recruiting office have dropped off more than 300 per cent in the past month, figures released by Lt. Frank E. Walker Jr., local recruiting officer, showed today. Total enlistments through the Santa Fe office and the Las Vegas and Raton substations were 15 during the first 29 days of November, Walker said, as opposed to 67 during October.
Dec. 2, 1971: LAS VEGAS — A meeting to cool racial hostilities gripping Highlands University was held among to-level officials and student faction leaders Wednesday in the office of District Attorney Donaldo A. Martinez.
Martinez said it was agreed at the meeting, which was held behind closed her doors and without prior announcement, that "errors, or mistakes, have been made by both sides" in the handling of recent violent incidents.
And to define the term "both sides," Martinez said he meant students, versus police officers. He said the student factions are composed of Spanish-Americans on one hand, and blacks on the other, with police composing a third force.
Dec. 2, 1996: Sears store manager Larry Loney had some good results recently after he put signs up at the entrance of his Villa Linda Mall store advertising for holiday help.
"It was one of our better hiring seasons for Christmas," he said.
