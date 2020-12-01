From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 2, 1920: Your Christmas Budget Must Include a Generous Gift to the Child Welfare House.
Dec. 2, 1970: Earth is being moved, grand stand columns are rising and service contracts have been signed in preparation for the start of the 1971 racing season at Santa Fe Downs.
Murph Palmer, track general manager and veteran racing official, has reported to date a million tons of earth moved, 56 caisson support columns drilled and poured 30 feet underground and tow-thirds of the high rise support columns in place above ground.
Dec. 2, 1995: Pojoaque Pueblo officials won’t talk about it but casino and construction workers will: The pueblo apparently is remodeling its old casino at the Pojoaque shopping center and will soon open a sports bar, complete with slot machines.
