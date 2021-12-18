From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 19, 1921: Police Judge Alberto Garcia today held Jack O’Brien alias Joseph Ralph Taylor, for the action of the grand jury which meets in March on the charge of trying to escape from the state penitentiary and also of using a deadly weapon on the cell keeper, Toritrio Sanchez on the night of Dec. 7, when a daring attempt was made to break jail and assist, perhaps, a half dozen other prisoners to gain their freedom.
Dec. 19, 1946: A U.S. public health service report saying that Santa Fe has adequate hospital facilities does not mean that Santa Fe will not be eligible for federal-aid hospital construction, Dr. James R. Scott, state director of public health, said today. The city can apply for government assistance in hospital construction the same as any other place in the state and will be given equal consideration by the state hospital advisory committee, he said.
Dec. 19, 1971: We apologize for the absence of the red and yellow nameplate on today’s edition. We can not use color when the A and B sections exceed 28 pages. A year and a half ago when our new presses were ordered, we seriously underestimated the growing needs of our advertisers and our readers — our circulation has increased 9 per cent over the past year. An addition to the press is now under consideration.
Dec. 19, 1996: Santa Fe County commissioners voted Wednesday to spend up to $35 million for a new jail, a new juvenile detention facility and a new Sheriff’s Department headquarters.
Commissioners said the county can pay for all three without raising property taxes again — at least not for several years.
