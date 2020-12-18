From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 19, 1920: Assistant United States Attorney J.O. Seth yesterday sent his resignation to United States Attorney Summers Burkhart at Albuquerque. The resignation will take effect on March 3 — the day before the inauguration of President-elect Harding — and the result probably will be the immediate appointment of his successor before the convening of the special session of congress.
Dec. 19, 1945: Revival of the old Spanish Christmas Eve custom of luminarias — street bonfires — is urged in a letter sent today to all Chamber of Commerce members by Norman A. Shenk, president.
Declaring “the custom, in the past, has added much to the Christmas spirit, especially from a religious standpoint,” Shenk wrote:
“Col. Jose D. Sena tells us that the purpose of the luminarias at Christmas time is in commemoration of the fire that the shepherds burned at the time the birth of Our Lord was announced to them.”
Dec. 19, 1995: In a stunning move, the Santa Fe National Forest on Monday reversed an earlier decision and will allow the Santa Fe Ski Area to proceed with its controversial plan to expand into the Big Tesuque Basin.
Under the decision, announced at a press conference in Santa Fe by forest supervisor Al Defler, the ski area will increase its size by 52 percent — from 585 to 891 acres.
