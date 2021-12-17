From The Santa Fe New Mexican
Dec. 18, 1946: Gov. J.J. Dempsey’s warning that the city risks the loss of $275,000 federal money for the Santa Fe urban highway project is to be presented to the city council tonight, Mayor Manuel Lujan said today.
The governor has written the mayor that June 30 is the deadline for the allocation of the money to an approved project. Saying a controversy has been doing on for a year and a half over its location, the governor added the city would have to act soon if it wanted the $275,000.
Dec. 18, 1996: Some 3,100 child support checks worth about $1 million still aren’t getting to parents in New Mexico who are supposed to receive them.
Computer problems in getting out the checks, first made public last month, are continuing to plague the state’s Child Enforcement Division.
Dec. 19, 1996: Santa Fe County commissioners voted Wednesday to spend up to $35 million for a new jail, a new juvenile detention facility and a new Sheriff’s Department headquarters.
Commissioners said the county can pay for all three without raising property taxes again — at least not for several years.
