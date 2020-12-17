From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 18, 1920: All We Ask Now is You Do Your Christmas Shopping Early Monday.
Dec. 18, 1945: An order issued Nov. 1 restricting the importing of inferior liquor has “stopped the dumping of sub-standard whisky in New Mexico,” Harry E. Shuart, chief of the division of liquor control, declared today.
Dec. 18, 1970: New Mexico legislators are studying a formula designed by two Albuquerque consultants to bring equality in basic school money distribution.
Dec. 18, 1995: Sunday’s snowfall was good news for many Northern New Mexicans:
Santa Fe Ski Area will be able to open as scheduled on Wednesday with limited ski runs and lower ticket prices.
Skiing groups have stopped canceling reservations for Taos hotels.
And the flurries Sunday evening delighted several hundred children at the annual Las Posadas pageant on Santa Fe’s Plaza.
