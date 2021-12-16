From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 17, 1921: Another chance to buy Christmas Red Cross Seals. Do it now.
Dec. 17, 1946: At least three of 20 families, listed in yesterday's New Mexican as needy, now can look forward to a merry Christmas. The Maternal Health center today reported one family on its list had been "adopted"; the Social Service exchange, two on the Catholic list "adopted."
Dec. 17, 1971: Floyd Mehan, chief executive for the New Mexico Division of U.S. Industries, Inc., indicated Thursday that establishing four permanent apparel manufacturing plants in northern New Mexico depended heavily on the success of the Santa Fe Pilot program.
Dec. 17, 1996: Get ready. Northern New Mexico is going to feel like North Dakota for the next few days.
As the most potent Arctic air mass to hit the Southwest in years moved into the northern part of the state Monday night, forecasters said bitter cold will settle down on Santa Fe at least through Thursday.
