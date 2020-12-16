From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 17, 1920: Jesus M. Medina, of Penasco, and his two sons, Daniel and Alberto, were held by the justice of the peace at Taos under $10,000 joint bond to await of the grand jury on the charge of assault with intent to kill as the result of the attack made on Dr. Horace Taylor, a short time ago.
Dec. 17, 1945: The First National Bank of Santa Fe today obtained an option to purchase the Cassell Building, on the northwest corner of the Plaza, and announce plans to remodel it as a greatly enlarged and improved bank headquarters.
Dec. 17, 1970: New Mexico legislators are studying a formula designed by two Albuquerque consultants to bring equality in basic school money distribution.
Paul Sears of Albuquerque and his associate, mathematician Theodore Truske, presented the formula to the legislative Finance Committee Wednesday along with a warning that a long term solution to school inequities must be developed after further study.
Dec. 17, 1995: New Mexico appears to be joining the rush toward higher speed limits. But safety advocates, armed with statistics on highway deaths, will be trying to apply the brakes.
When the Legislature meets next month, Gov. Gary Johnson plans to present a measure to boost the maximum highway speed.
