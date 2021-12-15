From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 16, 1921: The Santa Fe bank's closing and the responsibility, if any, shared by State Treasurer C.U. Strong's office and Auditor Ed Safford's office will be probed.
The Taxpayers' Association, headed by Herbert J. Hagerman, today was formally called upon by Safford to investigate his office, and, it was said. This could not be done without going into Strong's office, on account of the close relationship between the two, and finally into transactions between his office and the bank.
Dec. 16, 1946: The City of Santa Fe was virtually assured today of regaining the $50,000 which it paid for the site on which Bruns General hospital is now located, if the state gains control. Gov. John J. Dempsey said today that if the state acquired the hospital and he was still in office, he would see to it that the city would be repaid.
Dec. 17, 1946: At least three of 20 families, listed in yesterday's New Mexican as needy, now can look forward to a merry Christmas. The Maternal Health center today reported one family on its list had been "adopted"; the Social Service exchange, two on the Catholic list "adopted."
Dec. 16, 1971: Santa Fe may not need a $3-million filtration plant after all.
The Mayor's Utility Task Force Committee and the Environmental Improvement Agency (EIA) advised the Santa Fe City Council Wednesday that an alternative method of natural filtration of water and a ban on surface water-use is feasible.
Dec. 16, 1996: A three-year research study involving scientists from Los Alamos National Laboratory has found the best evidence yet that large areas of molten rock capable of exploding onto the Earth's surface may underlie the Jemez Mountains west of Santa Fe.
The researchers believe they have found molten rock or magma — possibly containing explosive subterranean gases — in three distinct zones: slightly deeper than a mile, four miles deep and 18 miles deep.
