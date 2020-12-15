From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 16, 1920: His plan for the permanent pacification of Mexico, the subject of interested speculation since he first stated nearly two years ago that he could restore peace below the Rio Grande, was outlined today by Governor Larrazolo for the first time.
The plan, which now is on the eve of fruition, is essentially making an independent citizen and land owner of the peon. In his present status he is an easy recruit for revolution. He has nothing to lose except his life, and sometimes he prefers that to his mode of living, and loot to gain. By giving him land and a home, Governor Larrazolo believes he will be made a stable citizen.
Dec. 16, 1970: New Mexico’s Gov. David F. Cargo commented Monday on President Nixon’s appointment of Democrat John B. Connally of Texas as Secretary of the Treasury. “I thought there were a lot of unemployed Republican governors who could have been appointed instead of an unemployed Democratic governor,” he said.
Dec. 16, 1995: Instead of using the courts to scale back logging and livestock grazing in the region, local environmentalists must build ties to rural communities in Northern New Mexico or there will be “war,” a well-known Hispanic activist said Friday.
Maria Varela, head of Ganados del Valle, a Los Ojos wool cooperative, said “environmentalists need to understand that a healthy environment means partnership with rural people.
“It’s either that or war,” Varela added.
