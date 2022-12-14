Dec. 15, 1922: Marcelino And Friends Are Arraigned In Court
Change of Venue May Be Asked by Prosecutor in Case of Four Alleged Gamblers.
Extreme Penalty $1,000, Six Months in Jail
The four defendants arrested Wednesday night charged with violating the gambling laws by playing poker were to be arraigned in person before Judge Holloman at 2 o'clock this afternoon.
Dec. 15, 1947: The city council of Deming today filed with the state corporation commission a resolution protesting the requested increase in rates by the Mountain States Telephone & Telegraph Co.
Earlier the City of Artesia filed a protest, both of which will be considered when the commission opens hearings on the rate increase at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow in the state senate chamber. Both protests were based on complaints about poor service.
Dec. 15, 1972: Gov. Bruce King's administration today endorsed construction of the controversial Elk Mountain Road.
King's long awaited announcement, according to several top state officials, should greatly enhance the possibility of unlocking funds for the project in northern New Mexico's Pecos Wilderness area.
Dec. 15, 1997: ALBUQUERQUE — Dennis Franchione, who has substantially upgraded the status of the University of New Mexico football program during his six years at the school, has accepted an offer to coach Texas Christian University.