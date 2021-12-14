Dec. 15, 1921: We all have our troubles. But keep in mind that Business is still good in Santa Fe!
Dec. 15, 1971: “Looks like Santa got here a little early,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Deputy Commissioner John Morgan as scores of Santa Fe area residents deluged the department’s office with requests for license plates.
There were an estimated 100 people waiting for the Santa Fe field office to open for business early this morning, the first day 1972 motor vehicle license plates went on sale.
Dec. 15, 1996: Two men accused of attacking two gay men at a Santa Fe supermarket might avoid a scheduled trial this week through a plea bargain.
The defendants deny the incident was a hate crime, but the case might continue to be a rallying point for groups seeking enactment of hate-crime legislation in New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.