From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 15, 1920: Bankruptcy is Bad Advertising. The City of Santa Fe Must Be Put on Its Feet.
Dec. 15, 1945: Vito C. De Baca, son of Mr. And Mrs. Vito C. De Baca of Bernalillo and nephew of Mrs. Frank S. Ortiz, 600 Galisteo, is to be ordained by Archbishop Edwin V. Byrne next Saturday at 9 a.m. at St. Francis Cathedral.
Dec. 15, 1970: Santa Fe residents adamant about having a white Christmas will find the chances of snow on the ground for the day better somewhere else.
The U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Weather Service figures the chances of snow on Dec. 25 are only about 7 per cent in Santa Fe.
Dec. 15, 1995: Federal prosecutors and New Mexico Indian tribes seem headed for confrontation after U.S. Attorney John Kelly announced Thursday he will act to halt gambling if tribes don’t close their casinos by Jan. 15.
Several tribal leaders said they will ignore Kelly’s request and keep casinos open past the deadline, which is one day before the state Legislature convenes.
