From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 14, 1921: The city of Santa Fe and also the state of New Mexico will get much advertising this month.
The Literary Digest just received this week has a couple of hundred words concerning the charms of Santa Fe and environs for the winter tourist in that publication's annual answer to the question: "Where Shall I Go?" Particular mention is made of the new hotel, Bishop's Lodge, two and a half miles from Santa Fe.
Dec. 14, 1946: Thick 'dobe walls can't keep burglars out — anyhow, not the enterprising lads who broke into the Universal Electrical Co.'s office, 308 W. Water Street.
City police reported they dug a hole through the wall beside the door frame, reached through and lifted a two-by-four cross bar. They made away with a metal box containing the day's receipts, $203.72, mostly in checks.
Dec. 14, 1971: Congressman Manuel Lujan Jr. (R-NM) said today he has exhausted every source of funds for the proposed Los Alamos-Santa Fe highway and the only federal source is Federal Highway Aid Act funds through the state highway department.
Dec. 14, 1996: President Clinton's selection of U.S. Rep. Bill Richardson to become ambassador to the United Nations has opened doors of opportunity for a long list of other politicians in New Mexico.
There will be a special election to fill Richardson's congressional seat from Northern New Mexico — and already there is no shortage of potential candidates lining up to run.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.