From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 14, 1920: Get One of The New Mexican’s Santa Fe Booklets and Mail to Your Eastern Friend.
Dec. 14, 1945: Raymond M. Crosby, 71, widely known as an illustrator for the old Life magazine and the Saturday Evening Post in the early decades of the century and prominent in portraiture, water color and other media, died yesterday afternoon at his home, 650 East Alameda.
Crosby, who had studied in James Whistler’s studio in Paris at the turn of the century, had spent the greater part of his life in Boston. He came to Santa Fe two years ago but had been handicapped in his work by failing health.
Dec. 14, 1970: Members of the Blue Lake Committee and the Taos Indian Pueblo have been invited to attend White House ceremonies Tuesday when President Nixon signs the Blue Lake Bill.
Mrs. Oliver LaFarge, chairman of the Blue Lake Committee and wife of the late, prominent author; received an invitation today by telephone from Bradley Patterson, a presidential advisor. ...
Members of the Taos Pueblo delegation invited to attend includes Querino Romero, pueblo governor; Juan de Jesus Romero, the 90-year-old spiritual leader; James M. Ball, senior councilman of Taos; and Paul Bernal, pueblo council secretary.
Dec. 14, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson announced Thursday that he is immediately suspending all furloughs for state prison inmates, saying two or three days of freedom granted to some minimum-security prisoners sends the wrong message.
