Dec. 13, 1922: Trusty Gets Away When Sent Out To Feed Hogs
Dec. 13, 1947: One of two safes missing after last weekend’s wave of burglaries having been located, state and city police today redoubled their efforts to find the other.
The safe taken from the Koffee Kup cafe was found late yesterday afternoon a short distance off the Lamy road, three miles from the Las Vegas-Lamy highway fork. The dial had been broken off. The cash, $130, was gone, but $2,375 in U.S. bonds, besides payroll checks, remained intact.
Dec. 13, 1972: The vehicle of a woman who was found beaten to death in her apartment Tuesday morning, was found in a parking lot in Albuquerque late last night and Santa Fe detectives and State Police investigators are checking the vehicle for clues in the murder.
Dec. 13, 1997: The state Legislature’s top tax policy committee Friday endorsed a $60.6 million package of tax cuts, including a reduction of at least 4 percent in personal income tax rates for all New Mexico taxpayers.
The package also includes repeal of the state’s gross receipts tax on sales of prescription drugs; expanding the state’s low-income tax rebate program for the working poor; and reducing New Mexico’s top personal income rate for the most affluent taxpayers from 8.5 percent to 7.9 percent.